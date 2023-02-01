'I know the club needs me' - Thiago Silva reveals he is set to sign a new contract at Chelsea

Thiago Silva has confirmed he is close to agreeing a new contract with Chelsea, as the club continues to rebuild under its new consortium ownership.

Thiago Silva close to Chelsea agreement

New deal expected 'in next few days'

Brazilian signed for free in 2020

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea defender Silva let slip a big clue into his future at the club in a new interview, revealing that a new contract to keep him at the club beyond 2022-23 is in the works and should be signed imminently. The news comes following reports of a contract extension being discussed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are talking about it (a new deal)," The Brazilian told ESPN: "Everything will probably happen in the next few days. My intention, and that of the club as well, is to stay together. I know that the club needs me right now.

"I am here to be able to help, they are young players, anyway. I know that, with my experience, I can help in this process of rebuilding the club, I'm here for that, willing to do this, however, I know that my responsibility is very great."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva signed for the Blues on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 and has been integral to their success ever since, as the mainstay in their defensive structure. Having already enjoyed a stellar career throughout Europe, the 38-year-old has looked immense so far during his time in England and continues to play an important role under Graham Potter, despite the club drastically reshaping the squad in the January transfer window.

New signing Benoit Badiashile was keen to talk up the importance of Silva upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? With a new deal firmly in the pipeline, Silva can focus on trying to help a new-look Chelsea climb the Premier League table while also having one eye on the return of the Champions League later this month.