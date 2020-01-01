Thiago & Jota excite Henderson as much as Liverpool fans as Reds skipper welcomes fresh faces

The Premier League title-winning captain says new additions at Anfield are being embraced by an already star-studded squad

captain Jordan Henderson claims the players at Anfield are just as excited about the arrivals of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota as a buoyant fan base.

Jurgen Klopp has seen patience rewarded in the current transfer window.

The reigning Premier League champions decided not to show their hand early on, with deals passed up for the likes of Chelsea-bound Timo Werner.

Kostas Tsimikas was eventually brought on board, but the Greek left-back was acquired to provide cover for the impressive Andy Robertson.

Calls for Klopp to snap up potential starters gradually began to build, with the German eventually delivering two deals in a matter of days as Thiago and Jota were prised away from Bayern Munich and Wolves respectively.

Spanish playmaker Thiago has already made quite the impression at Anfield, despite taking in just 45 minutes of Premier League action, while Portuguese forward Jota is expected to offer useful support to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Henderson believes the new boys are capable of making a positive impact, with the Reds skipper as delighted as anyone to see more proven performers added to a star-studded squad.

He wrote in his programme notes for Liverpool’s home date with on Monday: “Being fortunate enough to be a professional footballer doesn’t mean your reaction to certain things in the game isn’t the same as that of a supporter.

“It’s often maybe overlooked that before any of us fell in love with playing, we all were fans. That never leaves you. I was a supporter before I was a player and I’ll still be a supporter when I finish.

“So, when Liverpool announce a new signing, we in the dressing room aren’t that much different. We get excited – we get caught up in the anticipation – we look forward to seeing them and hearing them for the first time. It does bring fresh energy and a lift.

“And as you know, since the start of this season we have welcomed three new faces to the club.

“Kostas joined first and we got to know him during pre-season. Thiago and Diogo are of course more recent arrivals.

“All three are going to be massively important to us and we are buzzing as a team to welcome them in. We need them and we are delighted they chose to come to us.

“It’s never easy joining a new club. Any player who says it is, isn’t being honest. Again, like any workplace, being the ‘new person’ is exciting but unsettling. For Kostas and Thiago, they also have to contend with this being a new country as well as a new team.

“However, I think one of our strengths as a dressing room is that we make this transition as good and as seamless as it possibly can be. Maybe as captain I get too much credit for this, because the environment we have is created by everyone. It is not – and never is – down to one person. And that’s not just players, either. It’s the staff at the club, the coaches... everyone, really.”

Henderson added: “What is fantastic about our new arrivals is that they clearly buy in to this also. It is evident from their character and mentality they are as hungry to achieve as we are.

“All three players are exciting acquisitions for us and yet all three have shown how keen they were to come and how appreciative they are to be here. I think as a team and a club we can take pride in the fact we are seen as an environment where ambitious, committed professionals can achieve all they want in the game.”