Tiago Bitarsh, Real Madrid’s young player, has surpassed Raul Gonzalez, the legend of the Royal Club, ahead of the Bayern Munich match in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid host their rivals Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the continental competition, with the decisive match to be played in Germany next week.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s coach, decided to start Bitarsh in today’s match, to set a historic mark.

According to the statistics network “Squawka,” Bitarsh has become the youngest Real Madrid player to start a Champions League quarter-final match, at 18 years and 247 days, breaking Raul’s record that had stood since 1996.

Neuer joins a historic list

For its part, “Opta” reported that Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper, will play his 136th match as a starter for the team, equaling the record of the legendary Lionel Messi, former Barcelona captain.

Neuer and Messi share second place on the list of players with the most starts for a single team in the continental competition.

Iker Casillas tops the list, having made 149 starts with Real Madrid.

According to the French network “Stats Foot,” Neuer will play his 69th match in the Champions League knockout rounds, equaling the record of Karim Benzema, former Real Madrid star.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid’s former top scorer, leads the list with 85 matches.

As for Belgian Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich’s coach, he will manage his 100th match with the Bavarian giants in all competitions since the start of his tenure in July 2024.

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