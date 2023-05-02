Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara to miss rest of season after hip operation

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hip injury.

Spaniard missed weekend win over Tottenham

Injury requires operation

Liverpool still without Keita, Firmino, Bajcetic

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard missed Sunday's 4-3 win over Tottenham with the issue, which is understood to be a long-standing one, and is now set to undergo a minor procedure which will rule him out of the Reds' remaining five Premier League matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is just the latest setback for Thiago, who has already missed 57 matches through injury since arriving at Anfield from Bayern Munich in 2020. He suffered a thigh issue in Liverpool's first Premier League game of the season at Fulham in August which kept him out for a month, and then missed two months between February and April with his hip flexor problem.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are already without young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who is out for the rest of the season with an adductor injury. Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are back in training, but neither will be available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Fulham.

WHAT NEXT FOR THIAGO? Thiago, like all Liverpool midfielders, faces a battle to prove his worth to Jurgen Klopp long-term, with the Reds set to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements in the summer.