There's two of them! Kylian Mbappe's 15-year-old brother Ethan makes senior PSG debut in friendly

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother Ethan has made his senior professional debut for Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly match against Paris FC.

WHAT HAPPENED? Young Ethan came on as a substitute in the second half as PSG edged out Paris FC 2-1 in a two 30-minute halves friendly at the Camp des Loges training centre. Nordi Mukiele and Ismael Gharbi were on target for the Ligue 1 champions. Star players like Sergio Ramos and Marco Veratti also featured for Christophe Galtier's side.

Mbappe's 15-year-old brother was elated to make his senior debut as he wrote on Instagram: "Very excited for my debut in the pros."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following in his older brother's footsteps, Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 from AS Bondy and signed his first professional contract, a three-year deal, with the club in June 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French giants will play one more friendly match against Quevilly-Rouen on December 21 before returning to domestic action against Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 tie on December 28.