The Turf Pub: A look at the bar made famous by Welcome to Wrexham

You might spot Paul Rudd or Will Ferrell in here having a sneaky pint before the next Wrexham match...

A trip to the Racecourse Ground to see Wrexham play wouldn't be complete without a visit to The Turf.

The pub that was made famous by Disney+ and FX's hugely successful Welcome to Wrexham documentary has become an attraction of its own for Red Dragons fans making the pilgrimage to northeast Wales.

Here is the Soccer Cities guide to The Turf, with everything you need to know.

Where is The Turf and how do you get there?

The Turf, or The Turf Hotel to give its official name, is situated on Mold Road in Wrexham, right next to the Racecourse Ground.

It is a 10 minute walk or three minute drive from Wrexham Central Station if you arrive by train and a similar distance from Wrexham bus station.

You can see the precise location of The Turf in Google Maps, below. This should help you navigate.

Though established in 1840, the current building was completed in 1913. As such, it has borne witness to plenty of notable occasions in Welsh sporting history.

It was the starting point for the Olympic Torch relay when it visited Wrexham in 2012 and, of course, has been a focal point for Wrexham AFC celebrations of all sizes.

A proper sports bar, The Turf shows games and events on TV, while also hosting local events such as Wrexham's pool leagues

Who owns The Turf?

The Turf is owned by Wayne Jones and his wife Shelley Talbot.

Wayne, who is a massive Wrexham supporter, featured prominently on season one of Welcome to Wrexham. As well as discussing his business ventures and love of the club, he also developed a close relationship with Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Do Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney go to The Turf?

Yes, Reynolds and McElhenney frequent The Turf when they are back in Wrexham tending to business or attending matches.

The actors have brought a number of their A-List friends to the establishment for refreshments and celebratory drinks, including Anchorman star Will Ferrell, Ant Man actor Paul Rudd, director Joe Russo and more.

You'll even find some of Reynolds' Aviation Gin to drink, while Conor McGregor's 'Forged' stout is on sale too.

McElhenney's colleagues from the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, have also shown up at the pub and even did a stint behind the bar serving drinks to thirsty punters.

The bar was used as part of the teaser trailer promotion of Welcome to Wrexham season one.

Speaking after Wrexham's promotion to League Two, proprietor Jones told the BBC: "You never know who's going to turn up here next, really."

Indeed, the pub has become such a popular venue for a drink before and after Wrexham games, as well as concerts, that Jones was forced to shut temporarily in April 2023 after being "drunk dry" by fans celebrating Wrexham's promotion.

"They've completely drank us dry," he said. "It was bonkers, we had probably 450 people outside, and god knows how many hundreds inside - we were up to capacity in both."

It was the first time they had to shut in the 15 years they'd been in business - a nice complaint to have, in context!

The Turf opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 12pm til 11pm Friday to Sunday: 12pm til 12am

The Turf is open seven days a week.

From Monday until Thursday, it opens at 12 noon and closing time is 11pm.

At the weekend, from Friday to Sunday, The Turf opens at 12 noon and closes at 12 midnight.

You can find out more about how to contact the pub on its official website.

