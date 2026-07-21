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The deal draws closer.. Laporte agrees to join Barcelona

Transfers
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
A. Laporte
Spain

Those close to the Spanish defender have informed the Barcelona president of his desire.

Aymeric Laporte has agreed to join Barcelona this summer, handing the Catalan club a boost to their backline. The Athletic Bilbao defender is ready to make the move.

Laporte shone for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, playing his part in La Roja's second world title.

That form convinced Barcelona to make their move for the 32-year-old.

Several Spanish outlets reported on Tuesday that Barcelona won't even need to negotiate with Athletic Bilbao. Laporte's contract carries a release clause worth just 15 million euros.

Catalan channel "Esport3" report that Laporte is keen on a switch to Barcelona for the new season.

Club Friendlies
Sestao crest
Sestao
SES
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Club Friendlies
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
CE Europa crest
CE Europa
CEE

Sources close to the player have told Barcelona president Joan Laporta that he has agreed to join the Blaugrana this summer.

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