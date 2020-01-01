Ter Stegen won’t rush into new Barcelona contract but extension talks are being held

The Germany international goalkeeper feels settled at Camp Nou and expects that an agreement will be reached with the Blaugrana at some stage

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not be rushing into signing a new contract at , but talks have been held regarding an extension to a deal that still has two years left to run.

As things stand, the international goalkeeper is tied to the Liga champions through to the summer of 2022.

With there no immediate threat to the Blaugrana when it comes to the future of a key man, neither party is prioritising the agreement of fresh terms.

Initial discussions have been held, though, in an effort to sound out where Ter Stegen stands.

The 27-year-old has made it clear that he is happy at Camp Nou and that putting pen to paper is an option that he will likely take up when the right opportunity presents itself.

“I have two years left on my contract, my family and I are very happy here, we are at home,” Ter Stegen told Mundo Deportivo.

“The intention is to continue. At the moment there are conversations, but loose ones, because there is no hurry on my part.

“I am very focused on my work, we have some very tough weeks ahead and we want to win.

“I leave the whole contract subject to my agent, who is the one who is dedicated to it and who informs me of everything.”

Continued success on the field will make it easier for Ter Stegen to sign a new contract.

He has already collected four league titles, the Copa del Rey as many times and a crown during his time in Catalunya.

The intention is to add to that medal collection in 2020, with Barca chasing down further glory at home and abroad.

Ter Stegen added: “Every year the Champions League is in focus, it is a very good competition that we all have the hunger to go far in and achieving something that is very difficult.

“We have a game that will be very difficult but we know that we are going to put everything we have to get a good result and finish the work at Camp Nou.

“Let's go step by step as that has always helped us.”

Barcelona, who have moved back to the top of the Liga table, will take in the first leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter with Napoli on Tuesday.