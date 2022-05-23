Ten Hag gives blunt response to Ronaldo future question at first Man Utd press conference

Erik ten Hag has given a blunt response on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future, but the new Red Devils boss looks to have put his faith in Harry Maguire while offering a lifeline to Donny van de Beek.

The former Ajax boss has taken the reins at Old Trafford following a disappoiting season for the Premier League giants, missing out on silverware and a Champions League finish.

That has sparked questions over the future of several key squad members, including Ronaldo - but while Ten Hag has suggested in his first press conference that the attacker will remain, he was curt in his expectations.

What has Ten Hag said on Ronaldo's future?

Pressed on whether the Portuguese star - who previously hinted he was looking forward to competing under the Dutchman following the announcement of his arrival - could adapt to his style, Ten Hag was brusque.

"Yes," he stated when asked whether the forward could play in his distinct formations. When further asked what he expected Ronaldo may bring to his team, Ten Hag added: "Goals."

What has Ten Hag said on Maguire and Van de Beek?

Ten Hag backed Harry Maguire's contribution to the club since the latter's arrival - with the Man Utd captain frequently a lightning rod for poor team performances - and offered an olive branch over Donny van de Beek's future at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

"He did a great job [this season]," he said on Maguire. "He is a great player, he has achieved a lot with his contribution to United."

On Van de Beek, who previously played under the Dutchman in the pair's home country, he added: 'We had a fantastic squad in Ajax. I have a great relationship with him and I am looking forward to meeting him again on the pitch."

Further reading