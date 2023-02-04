Ten Hag urges Man Utd players 'not to get distracted' by Mason Greenwood situation after striker's charges dropped

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is trying to maintain his squad's focus after striker Mason Greenwood saw criminal charges against him dropped.

Erik ten Hag has urged his Manchester United squad to remain focused after Mason Greenwood had all criminal charges against him dropped on Thursday in a case relating to allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The Man Utd forward, who was suspended indefinitely by the Premier League club once the accusations came to light, was initially arrested in January 2022 before being released on bail. He was subsequently arrested again for breaching his bail conditions and charged by prosecutors.

Manager Erik ten Hag was asked how he will deal with the situation in a press conference, with the player still suspended. It has been reported that the club is 'split' on whether or not he should be allowed to return to the fold.

“It’s really important but sometimes you get issues,” he said. “Then as a club and team you have to deal with it. We have standards and values. We have to live along those high standards and values and that gives a base if you have a good culture and spirit.

“That’s our job, not to get distracted by anything. We are human beings and sometimes there are issues, we are not like robots, but we have to focus on our job.

“We have so many games so we don’t have time to get distracted by anything. It’s not easy but that is our job.”

In a statement released following the announcement that Greenwood's case had been "discontinued", United said: "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Ten Hag has refused to comment about whether or not Greenwood will be drafted back into the United squad in the coming months, however BBC Sport report that he "will not return to training or play until the club's process is complete".