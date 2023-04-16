Ted Lasso x West Ham! TV stars invited to London Stadium for Arsenal Premier League clash

- Ted Lasso stars invited to London stadium
- Watching Arsenal taking on West Ham
- Ted Lasso season 3 premiered on March 15
WHAT HAPPENED? Stars from the popular television series were special guests at Hammers' home this weekend.
Five cast members from the show Kola Bokinni (Isaac McAdoo), Max Osinski (Zava), Moe Hashim (Moe Bumbercatch), Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya) and Billy Harris (Colin Hughes) were present to watch the Premier League encounter.
This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.
🖥️ Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ - get started now!
👕 Ted Lasso merch: Nike AFC Richmond jerseys & more
📕 The complete guide to Ted LassoGetty Images
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ted Lasso has been a massive hit with audiences and critics alike. The series has been lauded for its light-hearted, positive humour and the way it deals positively with discussions surrounding mental health. It has swept several awards in the past. The third season of the Apple TV series premiered on March 15.
WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? After facing Arsenal, David Moyes' side next take on Gent in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final clash on Thursday.