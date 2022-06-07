Tchouameni to join Real Madrid in €100m transfer as Blancos agree deal with Monaco

The Liga giants have won the race for a much sought-after France international midfielder and will be adding him to their ranks in 2022-23

Real Madrid have won the race for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, GOAL can confirm, with the highly-rated midfielder set to join the Blancos in a €100 million (£85m/$107m) deal.

The talented 22-year-old has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with his star having been on the rise for some time.

Leading clubs from across Europe have been credited with holding an interest in his obvious potential, but it is the reigning champions of La Liga that will be benefiting from those qualities in 2022-23.

What is the deal for Tchouameni worth and how long is his contract at Real Madrid?

It is understood that a deal for Tchouameni will tip over into nine figures including bonuses, with Real prepared to invest heavily in another shrewd addition for their present and future.

A long-term contract at Santiago Bernabeu is expected to take him through to the summer of 2027 – with fellow new recruit Antonio Rudiger having recently committed to a four-year deal following his move from Chelsea as a free agent.

Who else had been looking to sign Tchouameni?

GOAL was able to announce towards the end of May that Real had an agreement with Monaco for Tchouameni in the pipeline.

It was revealed back then that approaches from rival parties had been snubbed in order to give a green light to Spanish heavyweights.

Paris Saint-Germain made a late play to keep a hot prospect in his homeland, but were left disappointed, while Liverpool had been keen on taking the youngster to the Premier League.

Why have Real Madrid signed Tchouameni?

The Blancos are planning long-term in their signing of Tchouameni, although he will still have an important role to play in the present.

He is considered to be the natural heir to Casemiro in Real’s engine room, with a long-serving Brazil international now 30 years of age.

Tchouameni will be looking to land as many minutes as possible with Madrid next season alongside fellow countryman Eduardo Camavinga, who made his own big-money move to Spain from Rennes in 2021.

