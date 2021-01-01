Tarkowski scores landmark goal against Manchester United as Greenwood moves level with Rooney

The Clarets defender's goal was the 1000th the Red Devils have conceded in the Premier League

James Tarkowski's goal against Manchester United was a landmark one, as the Red Devils have now conceded 1,000 times in the Premier League.

Tarkowski scored in the 50th minute of Sunday's match, as the defender headed home from close range from an Ashley Westwood corner.

The goal saw Burnley equalise just moments after Man Utd took the lead through Mason Greenwood, although goals from the teenage forward and Edinson Cavani later in the match were enough to seal a 3-1 win for the Red Devils.

A landmark goal

Tarkowski’s goal for Burnley was the 1,000th Premier League goal Manchester United have conceded since the league's formation in 1992. As a result, Man Utd became the 11th different team to ship that many goals in the league's nearly 29-season history.

Doing so requires longevity, though, with United one of six clubs to never be relegated from the Premier League.

Greenwood matches Rooney

Greenwood's brace led the way in the Man Utd victory, and it also pushed him into illustrious company as part of the club's rich history.

Since the start of last season, Greenwood has scored more top-flight goals than any teenager in any of the top five European leagues. Additionally, he has moved level with Wayne Rooney for the most goals scored by a Man Utd teenager in the Premier League.

