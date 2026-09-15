How to get Sweden vs Poland tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Sweden earned a spot at the FIFA World Cup 2026 due to their performances at the previous edition UEFA Nations League, so they'll be keen to impress in the competition once again.

Following their UEFA Nations League opener against Romania, Graham Potter's Blågult crew remain on home turf for the arrival of Poland on Monday, September 28, during Matchday 2 of the league phase. You can book your match tickets today.

As well as Romania and Poland, Sweden also have Bosnia and Herzegovina in their group (Group 4 of League B). They will play all three sides, home-and-away, during the league phase (six matches in total).

The winners of each group will be promoted to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League A, and the fourth-placed team of each group will be relegated to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League C. In addition, the second-placed and third-placed teams of each group will advance to the promotion/relegation play-offs, played home-and-away over two legs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Sweden vs Poland UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Sweden vs Poland UEFA Nations League match?

Sweden vs Poland takes place at Strawberry Arena in Solna (Stockholm) on Monday, September 28 with a scheduled 8.45pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Strawberry Arena

How to buy Sweden vs Poland UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for the Sweden vs Poland UEFA Nations League matches could be purchased directly from the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) platform.

They first went on sale on Tuesday, August 25, with supporter group members receiving early priority access.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Sweden vs Poland UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official face-value tickets for the Sweden vs Poland UEFA Nations League matches ranged from €55-€180+.

Check out where you can sit and what you can expect to pay at Strawberry Arena:

Category 3 (Shortside & Upper Tiers) : Located behind the goals or high up in the third tier. This includes dedicated home fan sections and the designated away supporters blocks. Price Range (€55-€80)

Category 2 (Corners & Mid-Tier) : Situated in the stadium corners or the mid-level seating decks. Price Range (€80-€120)

Category 1 (Longside & Lower Tiers) : Prime sideline seats running along the length of the pitch in the lower and middle tiers. Price Range (€120-€180+)

VIP & Hospitality Packages : Luxury private boxes or executive seating sections right on the midfield line. Price Range (€400-€800+)

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Strawberry Arena

Strawberry Arena, located in Solna, just north of central Stockholm, is the largest stadium in Scandinavia. Known for its modern engineering, retractable roof, and incredible atmosphere, it serves as Sweden's national stadium for men's football, the home ground for AIK (who play in the Swedish Allsvenskan), and is a premier venue for world music tours.

The Swedish Football Association decided to build a state-of-the-art national stadium in Solna to replace the historic Råsunda Stadium, which had hosted the iconic 1958 World Cup Final.

When opening in 2012, the new Solna stadium was known as the Friends Arena, named in honour of 'Friends', a non-profit organization dedicated to stopping school bullying.

In 2024, a new partnership began with the Nordic hospitality company, Strawberry. The venue officially rebranded to Strawberry Arena, bringing a focus on energy, diversity, and world-class experiences.

Memorable moments at Strawberry Arena

Zlatan's Unbelievable Goal (2012) : The very first football match played at the stadium was a friendly between Sweden and England. Sweden won 4-2, and Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimović scored the first-ever goal in the arena. He ended the night with a jaw-dropping, 30-yard bicycle kick that won the FIFA Puskás Award for goal of the year.

Bad Bunny’s Record (2024) : Bad Bunny performed the biggest Latin pop concerts ever held in the Nordics, drawing over 106,000 fans across two nights.

AIK Attendance Records (2025) : The stadium's home club, AIK, broke the all-time Swedish Allsvenskan and Nordic league attendance records by averaging over 30,000 fans per match during the 2025 season.

17 Million Colours: The outside facade of the stadium is wrapped in a glowing technological mesh that can light up in over 17 million colour combinations. It routinely glows bright blue and yellow when the Swedish national team plays.

Sweden vs Poland UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Sweden vs Poland: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Sweden (#37) vs Poland (#36)

Sweden return to action for the first time since they bowed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Round of 32 stage, losing 3-0 to France. Despite an emphatic 5-1 win in their World Cup opener in North America, they failed to build on that winning start, losing 5-1 to the Netherlands and drawing 1-1 with Japan in their following group encounters.

Poland will have revenge in mind, as they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Swedes during the World Cup play-offs at the end of March. Poland will have to tighten things up in defence going forward, as following that Swedish defeat, 'Orły' (The Eagles) also conceded two goals during friendlies with Ukraine (0-2) and Nigeria (2-2).

Sweden vs Poland: Recent Head-To-Head Record

In their total head-to-head international match-ups, Sweden leads the way, with 16 wins to Poland's 9 victories, while 4 matches between the two have ended in a draw.

The sides most recently met in a FIFA World Cup play-off clash (March 2026). Viktor Gyökeres proved to be the hero, grabbing a late goal to seal an epic 3-2 win for Sweden, which sent them to the World Cup finals in North America.

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Poland POL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Romania ROU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sweden SWE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



