‘I still think about it’ - Christian Pulisic haunted by big miss for USMNT at 2022 World Cup

Christian Pulisic admits that he is still haunted by a big miss for the United States at Qatar 2022 that could have changed their World Cup fate.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT bowed out of the tournament at the last-16 stage, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. Gregg Berhalter’s side found themselves chasing that contest for long periods, having conceded inside 10 minutes, but things could have been different had Pulisic found the net with a third-minute sight of goal that drew a smart save from Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

WHAT THEY SAID: On that opportunity, Chelsea forward Pulisic has told Tim Ream’s ‘Indirect’ podcast: “Had I finished that chance, the game goes differently. I would love that back. I still think about it. It's a learning experience. I think there's a reason why it didn't go in, things happened the way it did. It all happens for a reason.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While disappointed to fall at the first knockout round in Qatar, the United States boast an exciting young squad that will be filling the role of co-hosts in 2026 and Pulisic remains optimistic about the future. He added: “I think my most significant takeaway would just be the experience that a lot of this team now has under their belt. Coming back here with my Chelsea team-mates, for example, they're all talking about like, 'You guys actually have a good team. We didn't know. You guys looked good, you guys looked good against England, you guys have a strong team.' I knew we had a strong team, and once everyone kind of came together, you could see that. And also now with the World Cup in the States next time around, I think these experiences are so important.”

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic is now turning his attention back to domestic matters, amid questions of his future at club level, with Chelsea set to return to competitive action on December 27 when taking in a Premier League home date with Bournemouth.