What are Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard like as managers? Everton star Nathan Patterson backs ‘good’ bosses to bounce back from sackings

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have suffered setbacks in their respective coaching careers, but Nathan Patterson expects the pair to bounce back.

Ex-England internationals now in coaching

Sacked by Aston Villa and Everton this season

Promising defender remains a fan of both

WHAT HAPPENED? The current Everton defender has worked under two legendary former England international midfielders during his short career to date, with Gerrard helping him to become a Scottish Premiership title winner at Rangers while Lampard was his boss for 12 months at Goodison Park. Both have been relieved of coaching duties in the 2022-23 campaign, at Aston Villa and Everton respectively, but Patterson has seen enough of them to suggest that they will soon be back in the dugout and enhancing their reputations.

WHAT THEY SAID: Patterson has told GOAL: “They were obviously great players but they are equally good managers. They have got great ideas and the way they want to play, I really enjoyed working under both of them.

“Each day, you want to take as much as you possibly can from them. They have played at the highest level, they have won it all, so it would be stupid not to take as much as you can when you have got the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard and their coaching staffs. I had Ashley Cole as well, one of the best full-backs in the world, so you just try and learn as much as you possibly can – take each day and enjoy working under them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asked about the management styles of Gerrard and Lampard, with both having worked under some iconic bosses in their playing days as they now seek to pass on a wealth of knowledge to the stars of today, Patterson added: “They have been players as well, so they know how to deal with man-management. They know it’s not easy when you are left out of the team or when you are struggling and might not be in the best of form. They know how to get the best out of the players and they are great that way. They were a joy to be around.”

WHAT NEXT? Patterson, who joined Everton in January 2022, is now working under Sean Dyche and – with 16 appearances for the Merseyside giants to his name, along with 13 senior caps for Scotland – will be hoping to finish the season as positively as possible, as Gerrard and Lampard keep a close eye on his development from afar.

