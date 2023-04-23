Stay at Inter or return to Chelsea? £98m man Romelu Lukaku quizzed on future plans

Romelu Lukaku is back among the goals at Inter and remains reluctant to speculate on whether he will have to return to Chelsea this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian striker has endured a tough time since returning to San Siro on loan for the 2022-23 campaign, with the 29-year-old struggling for form and fitness. Those issues began last season at Chelsea, following a £98 million ($122m) transfer to Stamford Bridge, and it remains unclear where Lukaku will be playing his football next term. The man himself claims to be in the dark, with talks ongoing following his brace for Inter in a 3-0 victory over Empoli on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lukaku told DAZN when asked if he would like to remain in Milan: “We need to wait, because the others are talking. I just have to give my best for Inter.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku was cleared to play against Empoli after seeing a one-match ban for responding to racist taunts during a Coppa Italia semi-final clash with Juventus overturned. He added on seeing common sense prevail there, having seen an initial appeal rejected, and his hopes for the rest of the season: “I want to thank the President of the FIGC for giving me the opportunity to play that game. It is a step forward for Italian football. I now just want to look forward and help prepare for the match. I always want to do better, to give more for Inter. As I said, Inter gave me everything and I must give everything to Inter.”

WHAT NEXT? There have been suggestions that Inter are exploring alternative striking options ahead of the summer transfer window, meaning that Lukaku may have to head back to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season – with his contract in west London due to run until 2026.