Spurs get their man! James Maddison unveiled as a Tottenham player after sealing swift transfer from relegated Leicester

Tottenham have announced the signing of James Maddison from relegated Leicester City after quickly wrapping up a deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have announced the signing of the attacking midfielder after striking a £40 million ($50.5m) deal following Leicester's fall into the Championship. Maddison was also targeted by Newcastle, but Spurs have beaten their Premier League rivals to the punch, and he has signed a contract until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison follows Guglielmo Vicario in joining new manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, with the goalkeeper announced as a new signing on Tuesday. Newcastle had been leading the race for England international Maddison, but Spurs moved quickly to steal a march on their competitors and wrap up the transfer. Harry Winks is set to join Leicester in a separate £10m ($12.6m) deal, per BBC Sport.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs are preparing for a pre-season tour of Australia and Maddison will hope to get some minutes under his belt before the 2023-24 season.