Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS match-up takes place on Sunday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to creep towards its finale this week, as Sporting Kansas City welcome Seattle Sounders to face them in a crucial encounter at Children's Mercy Park. It's set to be the end of the road for the hosts this week, who are out of postseason contention.

But if their visitors can win, then they still have a fighting chance of making the MLS Cup draw. Any other result however, and it is curtains for them too.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Sporting KC vs Seattle date & kick-off time

Game: Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Date: October 2, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00pm BST / 5:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Sporting KC vs Seattle on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also catch the match on Fox Sports 1.

In the UK, viewers can see the game on Sky Sports Football and stream it on the Sky Go app.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 1 fuboTV UK Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Sporting KC squad & team news

Already out of the running to make the postseason, Sporting's role now is sending their fans home happy on one of their final bows for the 2022 campaign.

Graham Zusi looks set to miss out alongside some longer term absentees thanks to a quad strain.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia Defenders Sweat, Fontas, Voloder, Isimat-Mirin, Zusi, Ford, Ndenbe, Pierre, Rad Midfielders Rosell, Kinda, Espinoza, Davis, Hernandez, Thommy, Duke, Walter Forwards Russell, Pulido, Shelton, Salloi, Agada, Cisneros, Tzionis

Seattle squad and team news

In a season that will be remembered for its Champions League success, the Sounders appear odds-on to miss the cut entirely for postseason delights.

A win is what they need to remain alive. They'll have to do it without Kelyn Rowe though, following the latter's suspension.