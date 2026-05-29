Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Spain's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Spanish server and stream the action live. All of Spain's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster RTVE (via La 1 or the RTVE Play app).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Spain?

In Spain, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the public service broadcaster, Radio Televisión Española (RTVE), and premium sports streaming network DAZN (in partnership with GRUP MEDIAPRO).

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

RTVE (La 1 & Teledeporte): As the national public broadcaster, RTVE will provide free-to-air coverage of major fixtures throughout the competition. You can watch one high-profile match per day completely free - including all of La Roja's fixtures, the opening match, key knockout games, the semi-finals, and the World Cup Final - without needing a paid subscription via standard digital terrestrial television (TDT).

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

DAZN & Movistar Plus+: For comprehensive access, DAZN serves as the primary pay-TV home for the tournament in Spain, broadcasting all 104 matches live and on-demand. Full exclusive access to the complete tournament calendar, multi-feed coverage, and dedicated 24/7 programming is available through the DAZN app or via the temporary DAZN Mundial channels on Movistar Plus+. Complimentary digital streaming for the free-to-air matches can also be accessed via RTVE Play.



