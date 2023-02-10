Southampton vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton vs Wolves on TV in the UK and US and India.

Southampton are set to host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium.

The hosts have lost their last four Premier League fixtures against Wolves and will be desperate to end that run. They head into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 thrashing from Brentford and are struggling at the bottom with just 15 points from 21 matches. The Saints are badly in need of points to avoid relegation and only a win would help their cause.

Meanwhile, are marginally better off than their opponents as they are in the 15th spot. They registered a brilliant 3-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in their last fixture and are looking to repeat their heroics. Southampton have conceded a league-high 13 goals from crosses in the Premier League this season, and we can expect Matheus Nunes and Adama Traore to produce some fireworks in the wide areas with Pablo Sarabia as the target man.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Southampton vs Wolves date & kick-off time

Game: Southampton vs Wolves Date: February 11, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST Venue: St Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on the Universo network, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and can be live-streamed via NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

The game is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match can be streamed on Hotstar in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW. UK N/A N/A India N/A Hotstar

Southampton squad and team news

Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong might return to the squad after recovering from their hamstring and groin issues, respectively.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu should start in attack whereas Mislav Orsic could feature in the second half.

However, they will miss the likes of Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios, and Tino Livramento.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Bree, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Alcaraz, Diallo; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Sulemana; Onuachu

Position Players Goalkeepers Caballero, Bazunu, McCarthy. Defenders Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Perraud, Bree. Midfielders Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Dialo, Lavia, Alcaraz Forwards Armstrong, Adams, Mara, Elyounoussi

Wolves team news and squad

Wolves have a few injuries in Hwang Hee-Chan, Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Traore should start along with Matheus Cunha and Sarabia in a front three.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Lemina; Traore, Cunha, Sarabia

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Bentley, Moulden Defenders Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Bueno, Semedo. Midfielders Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Moutinho, Hodge, Gomes, B Traore. Forwards Podence, Sarabia, Traore, Cunha, Jimenez, Costa.