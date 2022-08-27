Southampton vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

TV and streaming details for the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester United

Manchester United will be looking to build on from their victory against Liverpool and add three points against Southampton when the teams meet on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's team bounced back with a fantastic performance against their rivals Liverpool after two back-to-back defeats at the start of the season. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored the goals as Manchester United registered their first win of the season in their third league match.

Up next for the Red Devils is Southampton who has started the season with a defeat to Tottenham and a draw with Leeds United. Their first win of the season came against Leicester City in the previous Premier League matchday and will look to build on the momentum when they take on Manchester United.

GOAL is on hand to deliver all of the information you need to ahead of the game.

Southampton vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game Southampton vs Manchester United Date August 27, 2022 Kick-off 12:30pm BST / 7:30pm ET Venue St. Mary's Stadium

How to watch Southampton vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Southampton will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, while also being made available to stream on BT Player.

In the United States, all of the action can be followed through the USA Network.

Check out more football on UK TV here!

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go US USA Network, Universo fubo TV

Man Utd squad & team news

The biggest news from Manchester is the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. The midfielder is expected to make his debut against Southampton on Saturday.

Anthony Martial, who played against Liverpool, could miss the weekend's league game due to an injury, the manager said on Friday.

"Anthony Martial is not fit. He came out with a problem on his Achilles, so we have to wait. I cannot tell a prognosis how long it takes but, of course, I hope that he will be available for the next game," Ten Hag said.

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton Defenders Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Malacia, Martinez Midfielders Fred, Fernandes, McTominay, Mejbri, Garnacho, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, Chong, Eriksen, Casemiro. Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho, Elanga, Martial, Diallo.

Southampton squad & team news

Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that Romain Perraud could return to starting lineup after missing the mid-week Carabao Cup win against Cambridge United.

"Romain Perraud is back in training," said Hasenhuttl. "This is good to see because he was out with groin problems but, today, he looked good. He wasn't ready for the cup game so we tried to give him a good session on Tuesday and now we will see if he is ready for this."

Perraud's imminent return means that full-back Valentino Livramento is the only player confirmed to miss Southampton's clash against Manchester United.