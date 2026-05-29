South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of South Africa's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a South African server and stream the action live. All of South Africa's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster SABC (via SABC 1, SABC 3, or the SABC Plus app).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in South Africa?

In South Africa, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the public broadcaster, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), and premium television network SuperSport.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

SABC (SABC 1, SABC 3 & SABC Sport): As the national public broadcaster, the SABC will provide extensive free-to-air coverage of select matches. You can watch key tournament fixtures, including all of Bafana Bafana's highly anticipated matches and the World Cup Final, completely free without a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

SuperSport & SABC Plus: For comprehensive access, SuperSport serves as the primary pay-TV home for the tournament, broadcasting all 104 matches live. In a major shift, full live access to the entire tournament calendar is available across all DStv packages - from entry-level Access up to Premium - as well as on the DStv Stream app. Complimentary digital streaming for the free-to-air matches can also be accessed via the SABC Plus app.







