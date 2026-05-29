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South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

TV Guide & Streaming
South Africa
World Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa in the World Cup.

South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of South Africa's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a South African server and stream the action live. All of South Africa's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster SABC (via SABC 1SABC 3, or the SABC Plus app).

Bypass geo-restrictions with a VPNGet Express

🌎 Country

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC iPlayer | ITVX |

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in South Africa?

In South Africa, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the public broadcaster, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), and premium television network SuperSport. 

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television 

SABC (SABC 1, SABC 3 & SABC Sport): As the national public broadcaster, the SABC will provide extensive free-to-air coverage of select matches. You can watch key tournament fixtures, including all of Bafana Bafana's highly anticipated matches and the World Cup Final, completely free without a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming 

SuperSport & SABC Plus: For comprehensive access, SuperSport serves as the primary pay-TV home for the tournament, broadcasting all 104 matches live. In a major shift, full live access to the entire tournament calendar is available across all DStv packages - from entry-level Access up to Premium - as well as on the DStv Stream app. Complimentary digital streaming for the free-to-air matches can also be accessed via the SABC Plus app.

Bypass geo-restrictions with a VPNGet Express



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