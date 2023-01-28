Stop that, Son! Tottenham's South Korean sensation back in the groove as Danjuma nets on debut in FA Cup

Tottenham avoided an FA Cup upset as Son Heung-min found his shooting boots to fire Spurs into the next round.

Son double sinks Championship side

Far from a FA Cup classic

Danjuma grabs goal on debut

TELL ME MORE: It wasn't a cup classic by any stretch of the imagination, but Spurs' trip to Preston North End was ultimately successful as they won 3-0. The Championship side made everyone aware they weren't there just to make up the numbers, making Antonio Conte's men work harder than they would have liked. Preston North End were bested by a brace from Son Heung-min and a debut goal from Arnaut Danjuma.

THE MVP: He's not enjoying a vintage season by his standards, but Son Heung-min brace will give him a confidence boost for the coming weeks. The attacker bent a special effort into the far corner, before smashing an effort home after some nice close control.

THE BIG LOSER: Everton. The Toffees will be kicking themselves after seeing Danjuma grab a goal on his debut, their move for him hijacked by Spurs at the last moment. He looked sharp with some nice exchanges between him and the other attackers and could have been just what the Merseyside club needed to change their season.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs host Manchester City in the Premier League next, and will be hoping to avenge themselves after their recent 4-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐