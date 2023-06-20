'Money doesn't matter to me' - Son Heung-min aims sly dig at Saudi Pro League as he rules out following in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Son Heung-Min seemed to aim a sly dig at Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming "money doesn't matter" to him, amid links with Saudi Arabia.

Son poised to reject Saudi move

Wants to stay at Spurs

Claims money is not a factor

WHAT HAPPENED? Son has been targeted by the big-spending Saudi Pro League, with Al-Ittihad said to be preparing a bid. They have already signed Karim Benzema in this transfer window and were ready to offer Son a four-year deal worth £25.6m ($32.6m) per season, per BBC Sport.

WHAT THEY SAID: Son said, in what could be read as a dig at the league's spending power: "I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The well-financed Saudi Pro League is not done yet, with three Chelsea players - Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - all linked with potential moves to various clubs. Son, though, will not be joining them.

WHAT NEXT? Son is likely to be involved when Spurs play West Ham in their pre-season opener in Australia, in what is set to be Ange Postecoglou's first match as manager.