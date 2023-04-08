Son Heung-min makes history! Tottenham star becomes first player from Asia to score 100 Premier League goals - and does it in style

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min made it a century of Premier League goals in style with a stunner against Brighton on Saturday.

Son on target against Brighton

Scores 100th Premier League goal

First Asian player to hit landmark

WHAT HAPPENED? Son wrote his name into the history books on Saturday by becoming the first Asian player to score 100 Premier League goals. The Tottenham forward curled a superb effort into the top corner from outside the penalty area against Brighton on Saturday to reach the milestone in another reminder of his stellar contributions to the English top-flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward has been a huge hit at Tottenham since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has already chalked up a number of individual awards. Son claimed the 2019-20 Puskas award for his goal against Burnley and shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah in 2021-22 after scoring 23 times in the English top flight. Son's 100th goal means he now sits in 33rd place in the list of all-time Premier League top scorers.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham are back in action next Saturday against Bournemouth in the Premier League.