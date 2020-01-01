Solskjaer: You can't pick confidence out of the fridge

The Red Devils boss believes that the momentum that his side have built can only be an advantage to them

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with his side’s recent nine-match undefeated run, suggesting that momentum will breed further confidence in his squad.

On the eve of the club’s derby against , the Norwegian has talked up recent performances, in which his team have kept an impressive seven clean sheets.

This form has driven them to fifth in the Premier League, which could be enough to secure football next season, ironically because City have a two-year European ban hanging over their heads.

Nevertheless, he is pleased with the momentum that his players have gained.

“You can't pick confidence out of the fridge so it just comes from performances and results and doing the right things over and over again,” he told the club’s official website.

“We’ll have to do that against them because they're a fantastic team at their best. So we need to make sure that we're ready.

“I've got to say we're looking forward to it. It's a derby. We've found form, we know form might be thrown out the window in a derby but still the boys are confident going into this game.”

Indeed, he wants to see a repeat of the display that United produced in upsetting City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season, with a period of that match picked out for particular praise.

“I think at times it was exhilarating,” he said. “At times it was the best, because from, say, the 10th until the 30th minute, we were absolutely fantastic. That's football at its highest level.

“Then again we're playing against a good team and we didn't keep the ball as well as we'd like second half. So the overall 90 minutes we played miles better than that, but those 20 minutes were the best I've seen from my team.”

He has, meanwhile, played down the importance of any growing rivalry with Pep Guardiola.

“It's not managers that get one over on each other. It's the players that do on the pitch,” he said. “They play on the pitch and the ones we've won against City they've thoroughly deserved, because they've absolutely followed the plan and they've executed it perfectly.

“It's not me beating Pep, it’s Man Utd players beating Man City players.”