Solskjaer needs 'time and the right players' at Man Utd

A former Red Devil thinks the Norwegian is the right man to take the club back to the top provided he's given the backing he needs

Former defender Jonathan Spector has backed ex-team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lift the fortunes at Old Trafford, but only if he gets support in the transfer market.

Solskjaer has had a tough time in his first full season in charge of the Red Devils, who are in sixth place in the table, six points behind fourth-placed and a staggering 38 behind runaway leaders , following a limp goalless draw with Wolves this weekend.

Despite that Spector believes the Norwegian is the man to restore the glory days both men enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson.

More teams

“[Solskjaer needs] time and the right players once they have found the system they want to play,” Spector said, talking exclusively to Compare.bet.

“Under Ferguson that was very clearly defined and everyone knew what the club was about.

“I think it takes time and they have to stick with Ole, to give him the time to define how this club is going to play.

“You have to give time to the manager who you think is going to bring longevity and results and I think Ole fits that.”

United have made a splash in the last two transfer windows. They made Harry Maguire the world’s most expensive defender in the summer and spent £47 million ($60m) on midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the January window.

Spector said more transfers of that nature would be necessary if Solskjaer and his men are to challenge for titles in the future, in addition to the current policy of promoting young players.

“I know he has brought in some players but I don't think that they are necessarily the right players,” the former United States international added.

“I don't know the ins and outs of who has been making those decisions, but I do feel that he needs more time to build the team the way that he feels it needs to go, with the players that he feels that he needs to bring in

“We had Patrice Evra who was one of the best left backs in the world, Rio Ferdinand one of the best central defenders in the world. Those are the players that United need to get back to and I know it's going to cost money.

“There are also good young players coming through who need to be given time to develop.”