Solskjaer: I think Man Utd can win every single game!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken of the confidence he has in his Manchester United players, insisting he is now going into every game expecting to claim a win.

The Norwegian took charge of United on an interim basis back in December following the club's decision to sack Jose Mourinho.

And he's made an impressive start to life at Old Trafford, winning all of his first four matches, scoring 14 goals in the process.

The latest of which was a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford proving the difference between the two sides.

And Solskjaer believes confidence is growing within his squad and that they're going into every match expecting to pick up the win.

"Obviously when you come into a club like this you expect to win games," he told reporters. "And when you win four, you expect to win the next one as well. I think we can win every single game."

Next up for United is a home meeting with Championship strugglers Reading in the FA Cup and Solskjaer is adamant it's a competition that his side wants to win this season.

He added: "We’re about winning trophies and the FA Cup final is such a fantastic one to play in, I played in 1999 at Wembley. I think that was the last one at Wembley.

"Having watched so many FA Cup finals as a kid, to walk from the dressing room to the pitch was fantastic, I’ve seen it so many times in Norway. And that’s what we hope for, to get to the final, whatever competition you’re in, you want to win.

"I'm not sure if you expect to win it, but that’s more or less what you do expect from a club like this and players we've got."

