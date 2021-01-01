Solskjaer explains conversation with protesting Man Utd fans

Around 20 supporters gained entry to the club's training base on Thursday to protest against the Glazer family following the Super League proposals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he had a peaceful chat with the protestors that broke into Manchester United’s training ground as he spoke about the importance of fans having a voice.

Around 20 fans entered the club’s Carrington base on Thursday with banners demanding the Glazer family left the club in the wake of the collapse of the controversial plans for a Super League.

Solskjaer, along with Darren Fletcher, Michael Carrick and Nemanja Matic, spoke to the group before they left and the United boss detailed what happened.

What has Solskjaer said?

Explaining why it was important for him to address the supporters, Solskjaer said: ”Yeah, I will always listen to the fans and I thought it was the only right thing to do, to listen to them and talk to them and have a nice discussion with them, a peaceful discussion, because it’s important that we respect each other’s views.

“I said a few things about what I think the team will do in the future. What we spoke about, we don’t need to go into that. It was a good 10 minutes and I was happy with that. I gave a fist bump and then we parted.”

What happened with the protests?

On Thursday morning shortly after 9am BST (4am ET) a group of around 20 supporters entered the club’s training base demanding to speak to Solskjaer about the failed European Super League proposal and the way the club is being run by the Glazer family.

It is understood that, while the police were called, the protest was peaceful and they did not need to intervene and no arrests were made.

What else was said?

During his pre-Leeds press conference, the United manager also spoke about why it is vital that fans continue to have a voice in football.

Article continues below

Solskjaer said: “I think football without fans is nothing and that’s why we have to listen to them and I’m happy that the voice of the fans, and players and managers were heard. They’ve all been voicing opinions this week and it’s important.

“It’s part of my job to speak to the Man Utd supporters and fans, showing them that we want to be a better team and that’s my job, to get us up the table and start challenging for trophies.”

Further reading