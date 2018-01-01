Solskjaer excited to work with 'world's best' De Gea

The former Manchester United striker says he is looking forward to working with the goalkeeper, whom he deems as the finest on the planet

New Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited to begin work with goalkeeper David de Gea, even joking he may have to take part in finishing training to test the Spaniard's skills!

De Gea has been the brightest spark for United in recent seasons, particularly under Jose Mourinho.

While signed by Sir Alex Ferguson, De Gea has developed into one of the world's leading goalkeepers in a period of uncertainty in United, under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho.

Solskjaer is the fourth manager - fifth, if one is to include caretaker boss Ryan Giggs - to have De Gea at his disposal since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, and the former treble winner is excited to work with the Spaniard.

"We have the best goalkeeper in the world," he told MUTV.

"He’s been there for eight years and he’s still a young goalkeeper developing. It’s fantastic for me to come in and have him.

"Maybe I’ll have to do some finishing training to keep him in check!"

Solskjaer scored 126 goals for United across 366 appearances, including, of course, the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford would have been six and one respectively at the time of United's triumph in Barcelona.

Solskjaer worked with Lingard in Manchester United's reserves, and is looking forward to a reunion with the attacking midfielder.

"I gave him [Lingard] his debut in the reserves away at Burnley," he added. "Within two minutes that little tiny kid goes in for a 50/50 with a massive centre back and the little kid absolutely clattered him.

"I thought you have a chance. He showed me he had something."

The new United boss, meanwhile, says he is a big fan of Rashford, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise at the club.

"I watched him [Rashford] when he was younger. He was really young. I’ve followed him closely and it’s great to see him where he is now."

Solskjaer will take charge of his first match on Saturday as the Red Devils take on his former side Cardiff City.