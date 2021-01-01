Solskjaer confirms Fosu-Mensah set for Man Utd exit

The Netherlands defender has struggled for regular first-team football at Old Trafford

Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave this month, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The Dutch defender joined United from ’s academy as a 16-year-old in 2014.

He made his debut two years later as a substitute against in February 2016 - a game which saw Marcus Rashford score twice on his Premier League debut.

However, unlike Rashford, Fosu-Mensah has been unable to break into the side on a regular basis, making just 29 further appearances in the intervening five years.

During that time Fosu-Mensah has spent time out on loan at and , and he will now be allowed to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis should the right offer come in.

“I'm not sure if Timo is going to stay or [if] he's going to take an option now,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“He's not played enough, so of course he's been allowed to speak to clubs, with a view to leaving now in January. It's difficult when you've got good players, talented players, and you can't give them game time.He's now at the stage where he needs to go and play again.

“It might be [at the] end of January, or it might be in the summer that he finds somewhere else. So he's working hard, Tim, he's ready for a move for any club that he feels ready for.”

Fosu-Mensah, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is likely to be one of a number of players allowed to leave Manchester United this month as Solskjaer continues to rebuild his squad.

The Norwegian has already confirmed that Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo can leave, either in January or when their contracts expire in the summer.

Odion Ighalo is also likely to follow them through the exit door. The striker's loan deal expires at the end of the month and will not be renewed.

The only incoming so far has been the arrival of teenage winger Amad Diallo, who put the finishing touches to his transfer from Atalanta earlier this week

The deal for the 18-year-old could cost the Red Devils up to £37 million ($50m).