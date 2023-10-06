Will Sofyan Amrabat have to play left-back again?! Erik ten Hag provides Sergio Reguilon injury update as Tottenham loanee returns to training

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may have to persist with playing Sofyan Amrabat at left-back against Brentford despite his recent struggles.

Reguilon ruled out against Brentford

Spurs loanee returns to training

Amrabat playing left-back in Spaniard's absence

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman revealed that Sergio Reguilon will not be in contention to play against Brentford on Saturday despite returning to training following a hamstring injury. It leaves United still without any of their three natural left-backs due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. However, Antony is ready to start a week after returning to the squad following a leave of absence to deal with allegations of assault from his former girlfriend.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Not for tomorrow [Reguilon]. I think he's [Antony] ready for a start," Ten Hag told a press conference before United's home game against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The manager blamed United's woeful run of results - their worst start to a season since 1989-90 - on their long-running injury problems. "We've had to make changes almost every game and the routine changes," he said. "You make mistakes as a team and the opponent takes benefit from it, so we need to be on the same page, we need communication in such moments, to be well organised."

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United desperately need a win against Brentford on Saturday to kickstart their season after losing four of their seven Premier League games and both of their Champions League matches.