'So sensitive!' - Pep Guardiola mocks 'grumpy' Luciano Spalletti after mind games accusation from Napoli boss

Pep Guardiola mocked "grumpy" Luciano Spalletti and called him "sensitive" after the Napoli manager accused the Spaniard of playing mind games.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Napoli qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate, the Manchester City manager hailed them as "the best team in Europe". However, Spalletti dismissed Guardiola's praise as mind games designed to derail Napoli if the two sides meet at a later stage in the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: When Guardiola was once again quizzed about Napoli's chances in the Champions League before City's last-eight clash with Bayern Munich, the manager replied: "I don’t want to talk about Napoli because the manager will be grumpy with me. So sensitive!

“As much you play this competition, quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals with the same players, it’s easier. It’s the feeling ‘I’ve been here, and I know what to do. We’ve played just one Champions League final in our life. But both sides, the moment you start the game you have to be at your best. That will make the difference."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli and City will face off in the final of the Champions League if they both make it through the quarter-final and semi-final stages.

Should City get past Bayern in the last eight, they will be challenged by either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals. Napoli, meanwhile, will face the winners of Benfica's clash with Inter if they are able to knock out Italian rivals AC Milan in the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI & MANCHESTER CITY? Spalletti will rally his troops against Milan at San Siro on Wednesday. Guardiola will host his former employers Bayern at the Etihad Stadium a day earlier in the first legs of City's Champions League quarter-final.