'You play like wild pigs' - Slovenia women's coach Borut Jarc steps down after 31 players demand removal of manager amid allegations of bullying, sexism and racism

Slovenia women's coach Borut Jarc has resigned from his post after 31 players demanded his removal.

Due to alleged bullying, sexism, racism, and inappropriate behaviour within the Slovenian national camp, a group of players lodged a serious complaint about Jarc to the country's FA, as reported by Slovenian publication NZS. As a result, the coach has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Jarc released a lengthy resignation letter which stated: "With a heavy heart, but given the situation that has arisen, which is not good for anyone, I am asking you for an amicable termination of my role as the women's national football team of Slovenia.

He continued: "After careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that I could no longer successfully continue my work as a selector under these circumstances. This was a difficult decision, as I have always acted in a professional spirit and in an era of faith in the success of the Slovenian women's national football team.

"I would like to stress that throughout my mandate I have acted to the best of my knowledge and conviction and with the aim of leading the national team correctly, with the aim of achieving the best possible results. I also wish to expressly deny any allegations that have been made against me personally. I would like to stress that I have always acted morally and in accordance with ethical principles."

Jarc's reign has been marred by a litany of serious accusations about his behaviour, and things on the pitch haven't been much better, with the nation failing to qualify for a major tournament at any point this century.

In an open letter published this summer, players detailed some of Jarc's alleged abuse, accusing him of saying they "played like wild pigs". Those who protested against Jarc's involvement will be hoping his successor can turn things around.