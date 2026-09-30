How to buy Six Kings Slam 2026 tickets: Riyadh Dates, ticket prices & more

The Six Kings Slam 2026 returns to Riyadh for elite tennis action. World stars Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur compete for tennis ultimate purse.

GOAL brings you complete details on dates, match schedules, and ticket pricing. Read on to find out how to secure your Six Kings Slam 2026 tickets today.

When is Six Kings Slam 2026?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets October 21, 2026 Six Kings Slam: Quarter-finals ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets October 22, 2026 Six Kings Slam: Semi-finals ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets October 24, 2026 Six Kings Slam: Final & 3rd Place Match ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets

Where to buy Six Kings Slam 2026 tickets?

Official tickets for the Six Kings Slam 2026 are sold through the official WeBook platform and the official Riyadh Season portal. Purchasing directly through primary channels gives fans the first choice of general admission and courtside seats across all match sessions.

If official ticket allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Six Kings Slam 2026 tickets?

Ticket pricing varies depending on the match session and seating tier, with general admission standing as the cheapest option for tennis fans. On official ticket platforms, General Admission passes start from 150 SAR ($40 USD) for opening quarter-final matches and 200 SAR ($53.33 USD) for final night sessions.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like GrintaHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. On secondary platforms like GrintaHub, ticket listings start around 200 SAR ($53 USD) for early sessions depending on availability and demand.

Everything you need to know about Six Kings Slam 2026

The Six Kings Slam is a flagship sporting event staged during Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia. Held at the modern ANB Arena in the Hittin district of Riyadh, this high-stakes exhibition brings together six of the top male tennis players in the world.

Venue and Arena Experience

The matches take place inside ANB Arena, a climate-controlled indoor venue located beside Kingdom Arena and Boulevard World. The arena offers sharp sightlines, vibrant lighting, and comfortable seating across all upper and lower tiers.

Tournament Format and Star Lineup

The tournament operates on a single-elimination knockout format over three match nights, with a mandatory rest day on October 23. Two top seeds earn byes into the semi-finals, while four players battle in the quarter-finals on opening night. The field includes defending champion Jannik Sinner alongside Grand Slam winners Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Travel and Matchday Tips

ANB Arena is easily reached via ride-hailing services or taxis along Prince Turki Al Awwal Road from central Riyadh and King Khalid International Airport. Buying tickets early guarantees the best prices before allocations sell out.