Simeone has ‘no heart’ or sense of ‘fun’ at Atletico Madrid, says Filipe Luis

The Brazilian defender worked under the Argentine coach on two occasions and considers him to be solely responsible for the Rojiblancos’ success

Diego Simeone has been so successful at Atletico Madrid because he has “no heart” says Filipe Luis, who says the demanding Argentine tactician has no sense of “fun” in his all-encompassing desire to be the best.

That approach has served the South American well down the years, with a 10-year stint in charge of the Rojiblancos delivering a Liga title triumph and memorable runs to Champions League finals.

He has Atletico back in the hunt for major silverware this season, with Luis claiming that the 50-year-old is solely responsible for the progress made in the Spanish capital over the last decade.

Luis, who has had two spells working under a fierce competitor, told the Daily Mail: “Take my word for it, it’s not easy to play for Simeone. He has no heart. He never says to himself: ‘Oh, what a pity, poor little player, I need to do this or that’. No. He will decide what he has to decide solely in order to win.

“When he took over in 2011 the team was four points off relegation and he made them Europa League winners the same season. He turned them into the monstrous side they are now. That success has one name: Diego Simone.

“About 120 players have been though the club since he arrived. Some came as stars and didn’t play, others arrived with no credibility and became stars.

“It’s an enormous achievement. He doesn’t waste time, ever. He’ll never do a ‘ah, let’s have fun today’ session.

“I was a full-back lacking confidence in December when he arrived and the best left-back in the world by January. He’s the only person who has managed to get that from me.”

Simeone’s record as Atletico Madrid manager

Simeone, who represented Atletico as a player, was appointed in December 2011. Since then he has taken in 510 games at the helm, overseeing 307 victories and suffering just 83 defeats.

He has landed one Liga title during his reign, along with a Copa del Rey triumph, two Europa League crowns and a couple of UEFA Super Cups.

Simeone has also been named Coach of the Year in Spain on three occasions, while claiming the European Coach of the Season prize in 2011-12.

His current contract is only due to run until the summer of 2022.

