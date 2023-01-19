'It was silent for a little while' - Grealish explains Man City dressing room mood at half-time before comeback vs Tottenham

Jack Grealish explained what the Manchester City dressing room was like before their comeback victory over Tottenham on Thursday.

Spurs led 2-0 at half-time

Grealish said dressing room was silent

City turned around to win 4-2

WHAT HAPPENED? A Riyad Mahrez masterclass helped turn things around at the Etihad amid a catalogue of errors from Spurs which gifted City their third and fourth goals in a 4-2 win. While Grealish sang the praises of his Algerian team-mate to Sky Sports after the match, the England international revealed that the changing room wasn't a happy place to be in with Tottenham 2-0 up at the break.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It wasn't the best dressing room at half-time, it was silent for a little while at the start," Grealish said post-match. "The manager spoke to us, gave us some encouragement and I thought we were brilliant in the second half."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thursday's turnaround provided three much needed points to Pep Guardiola's side, as they look to pull clear of Manchester United, who dropped points at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Despite keeping chase with league leaders Arsenal - having narrowed the gap to five points - City's manager looked less than pleased after the full-time whistle, and even hit out at the lack of passion from his own supporters.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Guardiola's side continue their Premier League chase at the top of the pack when they host Wolves on Sunday.