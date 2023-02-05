Shot-shy Haaland registers unwelcome first since 2020 in Man City defeat at Tottenham

- Man City beaten at Spurs again
- No shots from Haaland
- First time since 2020
WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian striker has registered 31 goals for the reigning Premier League champions this season, with that haul including four hat-tricks, but he was contained throughout 90 frustrating minutes against Tottenham. Haaland failed to fire in a single effort on goal for the first time as a City player, with the last time he misfired so badly coming during his days at Borussia Dortmund during a meeting with Duisburg.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland’s struggles at Spurs should come as no surprise as City are still waiting on their first goal as a collective at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Pep Guardiola’s side having now had 84 attempts without hitting the net across five matches in north London.
WHAT NEXT? A 1-0 defeat for City, which came courtesy of a record-breaking strike from Harry Kane, leaves them five points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League title race having played a game more than the Gunners.