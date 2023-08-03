The shock of the tournament! Germany crash out of the Women's World Cup group stages for the first time ever after failure to beat South Korea

Germany crashed out in the Women's World Cup group stages for the first time on Thursday, a 1-1 draw with South Korea not enough to put them through.

Germany out in group stages for first time ever

Draw vs South Korea not enough to progress

Colombia and Morocco through instead

TELL ME MORE: South Korea needed to win by five or more goals to stand any chance of qualifying for the last 16 and they came out of the blocks firing in Brisbane, 16-year-old record-breaker Casey Phair forcing a strong save out of Merle Frohms inside the opening three minutes. Only a few minutes later, the Asian nation would indeed take the lead, Cho So-hyun breaking into the box and finishing with composure to stun the Euro 2022 runners-up.

Germany's response was a slow one, with their play lacking any creativity or conviction, while their injury-hit defence continued to look vulnerable against a lively Korean side. However, star striker Alex Popp would come to their rescue before the break, heading home Svenja Huth's cross to level things up.

The two-time World Cup winners certainly upped the ante in the second half, with Popp having a goal ruled out for offside after a lovely flick on from Lea Schuller. She came close again moments later, heading Huth's cross against the bar. But Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side stagnated from there and, with Colombia losing to Morocco in Perth, a draw was not enough for them to progress.

It's an historic exit for the two-time champions, who had never previously gone out at this stage, with Colombia and Morocco instead advancing to the last 16 from Group H.

THE MVP: Epitomising the heroic defending of this South Korea team was their captain, Kim Hye-ri. The 33-year-old was an absolute rock at the back, a huge tackle to thwart Jule Brand in the first half a particular highlight. After the break, she intervened at the perfect time to stop Schuller's cross reaching Popp and then threw her body on the line to block a shot from the former, too. She was immense.

THE BIG LOSER: After reaching the final of the Euros last year, and losing by such fine margins, Germany were a huge favourite for this tournament. To suffer an exit like this, then, in a group they were such heavy favourites to win was the biggest shock of the 2023 Women's World Cup. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg signed a new contract earlier this year, extending her stay in the role until 2025, but there will be huge questions asked of her after this failure.

WHAT NEXT? While both Germany and South Korea head home, Morocco will look forward to a meeting with France in the last 16, while Colombia will take on a Jamaica side that knocked out Brazil on Wednesday.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐