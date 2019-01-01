Shaqiri silences Liverpool exit talk by airing title target

The Switzerland international forward has seen a move away from Anfield mooted, but he intends to be chasing down more honours at Anfield in 2019-20

Xherdan Shaqiri has sought to end any talk of him considering a move away from , with the international taking aim at the Premier League title.

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Reds in the summer of 2018 after seeing a release clause in his contract at Stoke activated on the back of relegation out of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp snapped him up with the intention of adding depth to his squad at Anfield and has used an enigmatic talent as a support option in the final third.

Shaqiri has still managed to deliver six goals across 30 appearances and ended his debut campaign on Merseyside as a winner.

A lack of starts has sparked talk of supposed interest from the likes of West Ham, but the former Bayern and star has shot down that speculation by telling reporters on the back of a 2-0 European Cup win over : “Is this why I came to Liverpool? Yes.

“This club needs to win titles, and it’s a good start to win this one, no? Now next year we are going to go again and try to win the Premier League.

“That’s my big dream, to win the Premier League with this club.

“It just feels amazing. It’s been a long time since Liverpool won this title, 2005.

“It’s amazing to give the fans what they deserve.

“This club deserves everything, the staff, everyone involved. I think we’re going to have a big, big party!

“Of course if we didn’t win it, we’d have been very disappointed.

“We played such a good season, and we deserved to win at least one trophy.

“Now we won the biggest title in Europe, it’s amazing. It doesn’t happen every day.

“We are a very good team and we work hard together every day. I hope we can go on, this is just the start and we can win many more titles.”

Shaqiri has accepted the role asked of him by Klopp in 2018-19.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane filling wide attacking berths for the Reds, he is aware that he needs to be patient and make the most of any opportunities that do come his way.