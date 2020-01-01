Shaqiri sets Liverpool title challenge as Reds wait on first crown in 30 years

The Switzerland international is pleased with the progress being made at Anfield, but admits his side need to compete for titles every year

Staying at the top is “the most important challenge” facing , admits Xherdan Shaqiri, with the Reds needing to be in contention for major honours every year as they wait to discover whether a Premier League title will be secured in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoyed a memorable 12 months in 2019 as they collected , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup prizes.

A 25-point lead was also opened up at the top of the domestic table before football shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic and cast doubt over a first crown in 30 years being wrapped up.

Regardless of whether they get over the line or not, Shaqiri has saluted the progress made at Anfield and the foundations being put in place on which to maintain future success.

The international told the Reds’ official website: “The Premier League title is especially very important for this club and for a lot of players here because not a lot of players won titles. It’s very important for them too.

“For a few years it was always coming, coming and playing well, but no title. This big club needs to fight every year for the title.

“It seems like the winning mentality is here now and trying to stay at the top is very important, and difficult. That’s the most important challenge for this club, I think.”

Shaqiri has not seen as many outings as he would have hoped to when linking up with Liverpool in the summer of 2018, but the 28-year-old has enjoyed his time on Merseyside and is pleased to have added to his medal collection.

The former and midfielder added: “It was an unbelievable year for us [in 2019].

“It was a shame we didn’t win the league but it was amazing to get the Champions League title again for Liverpool. For me, the second time.

“You never forget these kinds of feelings, these kinds of trophies you win with the team. And to celebrate with the fans, after a long time they could celebrate something big in the city, was just amazing.

“The potential for this team is very high, I think we can go as high as possible. But we need to stay on our toes and to be on our highest level to be really very, very successful.”