Sevilla vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United and Sevilla cross swords in Spain with the tie poised at 2-2

Despite finishing the game level on goals with United, Sevilla were considerably the second-best team at the Theatre last week. The Spanish outfit could give credit to United’s missed opportunities but they’ll have to be careful this time out.

Los Nervionenses will take heart from their second performance against the Red Devils where they looked more likely to score and would want to produce another magical European night in front of their faithful.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s team have ample experience in lifting the Europa League title and they will not settle for anything less than a win.

With a direct Champions League spot looking out of sight for Sevilla, the Europa League trophy is their only chance of qualifying for Europe and if it comes at Man Utd’s expense they would receive a massive injection of confidence before their next fixtures.

A week after a scintillating draw at Old Trafford, Manchester United travel to Spain to face Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie. The Red Devils were stunned by two own goals in the last knockings of the game ending the first leg in a tie.

Erik ten Hag’s men had the opportunity of putting the game out of Sevilla’s sights but they failed to convert numerous chances and the Spanish team crawled back into the tie. And with the Dutch manager losing it’s starting centre-back pair of Varane and Martinez due to injuries, United could face some difficulties playing away from home.

Despite the slip-up in Europe, the Red Devils brushed aside Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and will look to replicate their performance from the weekend on Thursday.

Sevilla vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups

Sevilla XI (4-5-1): Bounou; Navas, Bade, Marcao, Acuna; Fernando, Gudelj, Ocampos, Rakitic, Lamela; En-Nesyri

Manchester United XI (4-3-3): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot; Casemiro, Sabitzer, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Sancho

Sevilla vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils face Brighton away from home in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on the 23rd of April before going to London to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspurs on the 28th of April. Manchester United return to action at Old Trafford on the 30th of April when they face Aston Villa.