Sevilla goalkeeper Dmitrovic attacked by fan after losing to PSV in Europa League

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan after his team's 2-0 defeat at PSV in the Europa League on Thursday.

Dmitrovic attacked by fan after match

Goalkeeper pinned assailant to the ground

Sevilla lost game but progressed to last 16

WHAT HAPPENED? The spectator ran onto the field and charged at the shot stopper but Dmitrovic was able to overpower his assailant and hold him to the ground until security got involved.

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT DID THEY SAY? "He came and pushed me from behind," the goalkeeper told reporters. "He was probably angry about the result and a bit crazy already. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for him to security will arrive . It's never nice to see this in football, it shouldn't happen and from now on I hope these things are well punished."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Sevilla lost the game 2-0, the Spanish side will progress to the next round of the competition as they won the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

WHAT NEXT FOR DMITROVIC? The goalkeeper appeared to emerge from the incident unharmed and will be excited to find out who his team are paired with in the next round of the Europa League when the draw is made on Friday.