WATCH: Sergio Ramos SHOVES photographer out of the way as PSG players clap supporters following Bayern defeat

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos clashed with a photographer after his team's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos was spotted shoving a photographer as PSG players applauded the home supporters after Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie. The result means PSG have it all to do in the second leg at Allianz Arena and Ramos could not hide his frustration at the final whistle as the media attempted to take photos of the squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are enduring a difficult spell at home and abroad. Christophe Galtier's side were beaten by Monaco last time out in Ligue 1, have been dumped out of the Coupe de France by Marseille and now face an uphill battle to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after the defeat to Bayern.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The defender will return to action on Sunday when PSG take on Lille in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes.