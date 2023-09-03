Sergio Ramos to return home! Spain legend could snub lucrative Al-Ittihad offer as Sevilla open talks to re-sign their former star

Sergio Ramos may return to La Liga as his former club Sevilla have opened talks to sign him this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spanish international is now a free agent after his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of last season. Ramos has been closely linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad were he could reunite with former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema. Fabrizio Romano now claims that amid rumours of him heading to Saudi Arabia, the player's former club Sevilla have opened talks to sign him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos, who spent two seasons in Sevilla's senior team at the start of his professional career before joining Madrid, could consider making a move back to Spain. He has started negotiations with the Spanish side to join them on a short-term contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR SERGIO RAMOS? Ever since Ramos became a free agent, he has been linked with moves to Major League Soccer and the Turkish league. The defender is likely to take a final call on his future move soon.