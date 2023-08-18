Is Sergino Dest's Barcelona nightmare nearly over? PSV nearing agreement to sign USMNT star with Nice also interested

PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing Sergino Dest on a loan during the current transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch powerhouses are interested in signing the Barcelona misfit permanently, and they reportedly have the best chance of signing him, beating out OGC Nice and some English teams. Three years ago, Barcelona paid almost €21 million to obtain Dest's services. Despite the fact that the youngster had a respectable first season, the move has not been successful. The moment Xavi Hernandez took over as coach of Barcelona's first squad, the 22-year-old watched his reputation decline.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Last summer, Barcelona loaned him to AC Milan. However, Dest's tenure with the Rossoneri was a bust as he played just 632 minutes in 14 appearances for the Serie A powerhouses. Additionally, Xavi does not have ambitions for the young full-back, who Barcelona hopes to trade this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSV Eindhoven, who Dest coincidentally faced in his debut with Ajax four years ago, maybe his next stop. According to the report, the Dutch juggernauts are leading the competition to recruit the misfit from Barcelona this summer. They stand a good chance of getting the USMNT international on loan. His annual salary of €10.7 million will also be mostly covered by PSV.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? PSV are reportedly looking to tie up the deal as soon as possible and Barca are looking to gather the finances for the signing of their long-time target, Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.