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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoSerbia
Stadion Rajko Mitic
team-logoNetherlands
Book Serbia vs Netherlands Tickets
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How to get Serbia vs Netherlands tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League A
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Serbia take on Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Serbia host the Netherlands in Belgrade before the two sides meet again in Eindhoven just a week later, as both nations begin their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign in League A, Group A2 alongside Germany and Greece. This early double-header offers fans two separate chances to catch both sides in action.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Serbia vs Netherlands tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

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Where to buy Serbia vs Netherlands tickets?

Tickets for the Belgrade leg are first made available through the Football Association of Serbia's official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to federation members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official KNVB channels are the equivalent first stop for the Eindhoven return leg.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade, as well as listings for the return leg at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

  • Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday
  • Verified listings – Ticombo sources tickets from a range of sellers, giving buyers a wider pool of inventory once official allocations are gone
  • Away tickets – Eindhoven allocations for travelling Serbia fans are handled through KNVB channels and can be limited
  • Secondary market – Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the profile of both nations, early booking is recommended for both legs, particularly the Belgrade opener.

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How much are Serbia vs Netherlands tickets?

Official pricing for the Belgrade leg is set through the Football Association of Serbia's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official KNVB pricing applies for the Eindhoven leg in the same way.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

  • Cheapest seats (Belgrade): listings for the Rajko Mitić Stadium opener start at accessible price points in the upper tiers behind the goals
  • Mid-range seats (Belgrade): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point
  • Eindhoven return leg: listings currently start from around €114, reflecting steady demand for a marquee visitor like Serbia

As with any fixture between two League A nations, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

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When is Serbia vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Serbia vs Netherlands kicks off at the Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, with official local kick-off time details to be confirmed — check your regional broadcaster for the exact schedule. Official broadcast information is not currently available for this fixture.

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2
Stadion Rajko Mitic

Serbia vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Serbia vs Netherlands Form

Serbia have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 5-1 defeat to Mexico, and they also lost 3-0 to both Cabo Verde and Spain in that run. Their only win came against Latvia in World Cup qualification, a 2-1 victory in November 2025. Across the five matches, Serbia have scored six goals and conceded 14.

Netherlands have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Morocco at the 2026 World Cup, which ended in elimination. Before that, they beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 in the group stage. The Dutch scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded six.

SER

SER - Form

LVA
W2-1
ESP
L3-0
KSA
W2-1
CPV
L3-0
MEX
L5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NED

NED - Form

UZB
W2-1
JPN
D2-2
SWE
W5-1
TUN
W1-3
MAR
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Serbia vs Netherlands: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides in the available head-to-head record came at the 2006 World Cup, where Netherlands beat Serbia 1-0 on June 11 in that year's group stage. That single fixture gives Netherlands the sole win in the dataset, with Serbia yet to record a victory in this matchup.

Head to Head

SerbiaDrawNetherlands
0
0
1
World Cup
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
0
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
0Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

Serbia vs Netherlands Standings

In UEFA Nations League A Group 2, Serbia currently sit fourth while Netherlands are third.

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GermanyGermanyGER
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2
GreeceGreeceGRE
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3
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
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4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
00000000
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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