What is Scott McTominay's nickname at Napoli? Meaning of Italian club's moniker for Scotland international explained

Scott McTominay's new nickname at Napoli has some local flavour...

Scott McTominay's cult hero status in Naples has reached another level, this time with a nickname that combines his Scottish surname with some Neapolitan lingo.

After spending nearly his entire life at Manchester United, joining the club at just five years old, McTominay made the leap to Napoli in August, and he's become exactly the kind of midfield enforcer Antonio Conte craved. Towering at 6ft 4in (1.93 meters), the Scotland international brings brute strength and aerial dominance, regularly chipping in with goals, many of them thumping headers, that have made him a nightmare for opposing defences.

The 28-year-old Scotland midfield dynamo has also become a fan favourite. He hasn't just impressed; he's ignited Napoli's title charge.

The McTominay fever has swept through Naples like a Vesuvio eruption. From fans rocking kilts in the Curva to a local pizzeria crafting a pie in his tribute, it's safe to say the Scot is living la dolce vita (sweet life).

And now? McTominay has a quirky new nickname, a clever mash-up of Caledonian pride and Neapolitan slang. Safe to say, McTominay Mania is alive and kicking in Campania.

What is Scott McTominay's nickname at Napoli?

During a post-match interview on the pitch with DAZN, Scott McTominay was asked to pick his favourite nickname from a bunch: MacGyver, McTerminator, McFratm, or "apribottiglie"—the latter meaning bottle opener, a nod to his habit of breaking the deadlock for Napoli.

Without missing a beat, McTominay went for McFratm—a blend of his name and the Neapolitan slang "fratm," meaning brother.

"Pasquale Mazzocchi would say Fratm, so McFratm," McTominay said, referring to Napoli's homegrown full-back, who coined the nickname.

In essence, McFratm translates to McBro, and it's quickly become the nickname of choice in Naples, not least because the big Scot wears it like a badge of honour.

Of course, Naples has churned out a few other monikers for their star: McTerminator for his explosive headers and crunching tackles, while back in the UK, he's still fondly dubbed McSauce. But on current form, McFratm might just be the one that sticks, fitting for a midfield enforcer who's become like a brother who runs the city.

