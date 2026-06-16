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Scotland v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Book Scotland World Cup 2026 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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The Tartan Army are in North America on the quest for World Cup glory and you could join them

After a sensational qualifying campaign full of memorable moments, Scotland are now mixing it with the best teams on the planet at FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

Following their first match victory at a World Cup tournament in 36 years (vs Haiti last week), the Tartan Army are now aiming to maintain their momentum against their other Group C rivals, Morocco and Brazil.

Are Scotland going to rise to the occasion? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

Scotland World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

Scotland World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date & timesFixture VenueTickets
Saturday, June 13 (9pm ET)Haiti vs Scotland (0-1)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)N/A
Friday, June 19 (6pm ET)Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets
Wednesday, June 24 (6pm ET)Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)Tickets

How to buy Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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Scotland World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

CategoryGroup StageRound of 32 - QuartersSemis & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

What to expect from Scotland at the World Cup?

For the first time in over 40 years, Scotland finished top of their World Cup qualifying group. It’s given the team and the fans a huge morale boost as they attempt to progress to the knockout phase of the tournament for the first ever time.

Excitement is guaranteed when watching Scotland play recently. Their heroic qualifying campaign ended with a thrilling climax at Hampden Park, where they saw off group rivals, Denmark, 4-2, scoring two injury-time goals to seal top spot in style.

It wasn’t just an amazing result, it was full of jaw-dropping goals, too. Inside three minutes, Scott McTominay had opened the scoring with an outrageous overhead kick.

The Danes fought back and thought they had bagged a vital point, but the Scots drove on for the win. Kieran Tierney lashed home a spectacular long-range effort in the 93rd, but the home side wasn’t done there. Five minutes later, Kenny McLean found the back of the net with an audacious shot from his own half.

Scottish fans heading to North America this summer can expect more dramatic moments. They’ll be hopeful that some of the more experienced players, such as John McGinn and Scott McTominay, who both appear in the top-10 list of their country’s all-time top scorers, can lead from the front and inspire other squad members.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver)54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)45,000
MexicoEstadio Banorte (Mexico City)83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)53,500
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)69,000

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

During three World Cup campaigns (1974, 1978 and 1982), Leeds, Manchester United and AC Milan legend, Joe Jordan, netted four goals and he tops the Scottish World Cup Finals scoring charts. Jordan lies third in the World Cup Finals’ appearances list though, behind Jim Leighton, who stood between the sticks for Scotland in 1986, 1990 and 1998.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

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